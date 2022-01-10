JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Communities in Schools room at Greater Johnstown Middle School is now packed with a variety of snacks to help fight food insecurity.
This new program – the Pride Pantry – began on Monday and is the result of a partnership between the district, CIS and Cambria County Backpack Project.
“This is the first snack pantry in the area,” said Backpack Project Director Kristen Villarrial.
Students will have the choice of an on-the-go yogurt, a multigrain cereal bar, educational snack crackers or a fruit cup once per day during transitional periods, such as on the way to the bus. All 650 learners in the building will have access to these food items, which meet the Greater Johnstown School District Wellness Policy nutrition guidelines.
Representatives from the backpack project and CIS worked on a grant together for roughly $2,800 from the Child Nutrition program at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to begin the snack pantry. That’s allowed them to purchase about 3,012 individual food items, middle school CIS Director Will Webster said.
Food insecurity is an issue facing much of the country. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 14.8% of households with children were food-insecure in 2020 – that’s more than 10 million youngsters that struggle with adequate access to a necessary quantity of nutritional meals.
Villarrial said one in five children in Cambria County are food-insecure.
Vicki Ryan, Greater Johnstown federal programs coordinator, said that a recent Pennsylvania Youth Survey revealed that that 35% of sixth-graders in the building worry that food at home will run out and that 16% of those same learners have skipped a meal because there wasn’t enough food.
“We have a lot of families that are struggling,” she said. “It’s a little scary.”
The pantry is designed to help with that and was implemented at the middle school because that’s where the Communities in Schools program has been the longest and is most established.
Ryan said the students are already familiar with the agency and other ways in which they can help, such as with clothing items.
Those at Communities in Schools were more than happy to lend a hand with the endeavor.
Tim Grose, CIS Johnstown-Somerset program manager, said it’s another opportunity for the organization to help students. He also noted that offering snacks will allow representatives to transition into discussing the backpack project with the children and making sure they have enough food all week long.
Abigail Gerlach, backpack project coordinator and AmeriCorps member, agreed.
“We also hope this helps with students that we might be missing,” she said.
Webster considers the implementation an “absolute game-changer.” Seeing the amount of food delivered to the room brought a tear to his eye, he said. By offering students these snacks, it’ll also help with their overall education, he added.
Villarrial said food insecurity has an affect on children’s behavior and academics. If they’re not worried about where their next meal is coming from, she explained, they can focus on their schoolwork.
