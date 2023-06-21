JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pete Lucas and his son, Steve, precariously worked along the side of Honan Avenue on Wednesday, figuring out the best location for the new sign that they had created to commemorate the former Rosedale neighborhood, which was located in the valley below.
“It’s an honor to have Ron ask us to do something like this,” Steve Lucas said.
The pair were commissioned by Ronald Shawley and his group, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village, to create an historic marker for the old town that was predominantly inhabited by Black residents who worked in the Cambria Steel Co. coke plant at the mouth of the valley.
Steve and Pete Lucas often work with the LHHV founder and executive director on new signage through their business, Images Etc., of Johnstown.
The pair were glad to see the sign turn out so well, and on Wednesday, they carefully adhered the marker to two posts and proceeded to secure it in the ground behind the guide rail.
Shawley has worked to preserve local history, especially along Honan Avenue, which his organization has developed into a hiking and biking trail that connects to Hinkston Run Dam in East Taylor and Middle Taylor townships.
In recent years, he’s taken an interest in the story of Rosedale, which consisted of just a few streets and shack-like houses for the residents.
“It’s our heritage and I just think it’s neat,” he said.
Rosedale was settled as a suburb of the city of Johnstown in the early 1900s, with the coke ovens established in 1919.
Soon after, Black residents from the south were recruited to work in the plant near the modern Minersville neighborhood.
Tragedy struck the area on Aug. 30, 1923, when a Black man, Robert Young, got into a shootout with city police leading to the deaths of four officers and himself.
Joseph Cauffiel, who was the Johns-town mayor at the time, then issued an order to evict all Black and Mexican residents who had lived in the city for less than five or seven years – there are conflicting reports on the time frame.
All of this and more is recorded on Shawley’s new sign, for which the costs were covered by Slovenian Savings & Loan.
He also collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown history professor Paul Douglas Newman and Barbara Zaborowski, dean of library services and special projects at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, for the details.
Shawley said he hopes that adding the historic markers to the trail will bring people to the area and lead local residents to share the region’s history with the next generation, “so it doesn’t get lost in time.”
“People say ‘Why Johnstown?’ and I say ‘Why not?’ ” Shawley said.
