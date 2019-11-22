EBENSBURG – Cambria County politicians and economic development officials on Thursday cut a ribbon to mark the completion of accessibility improvements at the Hastings Industrial Park in Hastings.
A newly constructed road, Legacy Drive, an extension of Sunnybrook Drive that leads into a cul-de-sac, was dedicated during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a press release issued Friday by the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the opening of Legacy Drive will allow for the future development of an additional 3.5 acres of land in the industrial park. The park currently consists of two buildings in which a total of 150 people are employed, according to information provided by SAPDC.
Brandon Peters, transportation program manager for SAPDC, described the completion of the project as “an important milestone for continued development for the business park.”
Richard Stewart, president of Hastings Area Industrial Development Association, said the project was funded through a $550,000 grant and $211,261 in additional funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Access Road Program, as well as a $212,810 Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century (TEA-21) earmark from the Federal Highway Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.