A new option for dining in the Johnstown area is now just a few days away from officially opening its doors.
Primanti Bros., a Pittsburgh-based restaurant known for it’s signature sandwiches, will open its new Galleria Drive location on Wednesday.
To celebrate the opening of its 44th location, Primanti Bros. will be giving away free sandwiches for one year to the first 100 customers.
Company representatives are encouraging area residents to join in on the opening celebration tailgate beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Those who wait in line will get free food samples and have an opportunity to participate in parking lot games and activities while listening to the sounds of a live Disc Jockey.
“We’re so excited about joining the Johnstown community,” said David Head, CEO of Primanti Bros., in a recent press release. “Our fans here have been asking us for a while – and we’re ready to open. The tailgate party and free sandwiches for a year for our first 100 fans will definitely make it a morning to remember.”
In addition to bragging rights, the first 100 tailgaters through the doors will also become lifetime members of the Johnstown 100 Club, which comes with a year’s supply of free sandwiches at the Richland Township location.
Doors will open to the first 100 customers at 10:30 a.m., and the full restaurant will open to the public beginning around noon.
“At Primantis we’re all about great food and a great time,” Head said. “Along with our Almost Famous sandwiches, area residents will find that we’ve also got apps, burgers, wings, pizza and a fully stocked bar.”
Johnstown residents will also be among the first in the nation to experience Primanti Bros.’ Fanfare Rewards program – giving customer rewards dollars to use in the restaurant. The rewards app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and enables Primanti Bros. fans to earn a $5 reward for every $50 spent, and includes specials for birthdays and other offers.
According to Head, the new location will employ more than 85 people, including bartenders, kitchen staff and servers who will help to serve the restaurant’s signature sandwiches, which are often accompanied with coleslaw and fresh-cut fries.
