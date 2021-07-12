Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.