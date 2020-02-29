Low-income families will have another option for medical care in the Johnstown area.
Hyndman Area Health Center of Bedford County is planning to open Richland Family Care Center this summer on Theatre Drive, CEO William Kurtycz said.
The non-profit corporation operates Federally Qualified Health Centers in Hyndman and Bedford. The centers are authorized through the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, which will pay the Richland center a flat fee to be the primary care provider for some 11,000 qualified patients, Kurtycz said.
Those who don’t qualify under the CMS limits are eligible for care on a sliding fee scale.
“We keep our fees relatively low,” Kurtycz said.
The goal is to engage patients in a relationship with a medical practice, which can monitor care, control chronic conditions and make sure immunizations and screenings are current.
“If there is specialty care that is needed, we have connected with providers in the Johnstown area to provide the care,” Kurtycz said.
Richland Family Health Center will have 11 employees, including two physicians, two nurse practitioners, a lab technologist, medical assistants and support staff.
“One of our main goals is to try to keep our patients healthy,” Kurtycz said. “Preventive care is really our business model.”
The center provides annual well visits, sick visits, pediatric care and chronic care management for conditions such as diabetes.
When the center is ready to open, Kurtycz said leaders will launch a community outreach to help low-income families and individuals understand the value of having a primary care provider.
The Richland center will become Cambria County’s second Federally Qualified Health Center, joining Ebensburg Health Center, 152 Zeman Drive.
Kurtycz said his group is already coordinating with the Ebensburg center owner, Primary Health Network of Mercer County.
