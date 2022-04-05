JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A two-story, 1,100-square-foot press box, concession stand and office will soon be constructed on the concrete concourse behind home plate at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Johnstown City Council approved the work during a special meeting on Tuesday.
Bedford-based LMJ Contractors came in with the winning low bid of $283,750 with the cost to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
The structure is expected to be finished in June.
Other features, such as new turf and lights, have recently been installed at the stadium, as the Johnstown Mill Rats, a collegiate summer baseball team, prepare to begin its second season in town.
“This is part of the effort obviously for our continued improvements over at Sargent's Stadium at the Point,” Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “In conjunction with that, we also have our contractual requirement with the Mill Rats baseball team to provide them onsite office space for the 2022 season and beyond. This kind of crosses both of those.”
Grant for upgrades
In another matter, council voted to apply for a $513,000 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnership Program grant to be used to make upgrades at Roxbury Park, along with parks on Forest Avenue and Honan Avenue.
If the application is successful, the money would be paired with $500,000 in ARP funds that have been allocated for park improvements.
