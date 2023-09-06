JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This is Greater Johnstown Middle School Principal Matthew Ribblett's third year at the district, and he said since the start he's envisioned an age-appropriate, updated playground area at the school.
On Wednesday, he stood back and surveyed the new space with pride and joy as he, fellow administrators and board members unveiled the improvements, which include four learning with a soft rubberized surface, pavilions and seats, resealed asphalt and new basketball hoops.
There's also an Americans With Disabilities Act swing, sensory stations and a privacy screen along the fence line of McMillen and Pine streets, among other upgrades.
"Seeing it from where it was to today is amazing," Ribblett said.
He and middle school assistant principal Chad Cordek presented the idea to the school board at a special meeting in June where the group approved the cost of $744,020 and Clark Contractors Inc. to perform the work.
Prior to the construction, the playground space was outdated because it was still set up from the time when the building was an elementary school – a section of equipment in good condition from there was moved to the current elementary during this project.
"I think it's nice," Calvin Taylor said. "It's more safe."
The father attended the unveiling with his three daughters and wife on Wednesday.
Ke'ara Taylor, the couple's sixth-grader, said she was interested in seeing what the district did to update the space.
Her 19-year-old sister, Eriona Morris, joked that she was jealous because the playground area is better than when she attended school there.
"It's certainly an upgrade," Morris said.
The girls' mother, Tynisha Taylor, said it was nice, especially compared to what was there previously.
In addition to the celebration of the upgrades, several local service groups, such as Communities in School, Cambria County Backpack Project and Alternative Community Resource Program, had tables set up. and food was served to those who visited.
"This is a really monumental occasion," district Superintendent Amy Arcurio said before cutting the ribbon.
She told the crowd that middle school students have a lot of energy and learn in a variety of ways, and that the upgraded facility will help meet those needs.
"(It) feels like a big change," Jayden Len said.
The seventh-grade student was making use of the new basketball hoops alongside classmate Jaiere Wilkes and district behavior specialist Chuck Wyatt.
Wilkes said he was a fan of the improvements, especially the redone asphalt that's much smoother now.
As he appreciated the work, Ribblett noted that he and Cordek are not done making changes.
"We're going to continue to innovate and create," he said.
The pair have their sights set on converting the library into a media center and providing some other upgrades to the building.
"This is just the beginning," Ribblett said, adding that he's thankful to the board and central administration for supporting them.
