JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rhode Island playwright Lenny Schwartz’s latest show, “Bill Finger: The Rise of the Bat,” will premiere for the first time anywhere at the historic State Theater of Johnstown on Sept. 17 – Batman Day.
This new play explores the life of comics, film and television writer Finger, who co-created one of DC Comics’ most popular characters, Batman.
Schwartz was inspired to pen the play because of Finger’s cultural influence and largely untold story.
“There’s so many things, if you look around in our culture, it’s Bill Finger,” Schwartz said. “He’s in our DNA.”
The 90-minute show was written by the playwright with Finger’s granddaughter, Athena Finger, and her sister, Alethia Bess Mariotta. It centers on the artist not being credited for his role in co-creating the caped crusader.
Schwartz said Bill Finger provided the alter-ego Bruce Wayne, the idea of the Batmobile and he wrote several of the initial stories. Finger also has been credited with suggesting that Batman wear his famous cowl and cape.
Bob Kane, the character’s other co-creator, reportedly took sole credit for Batman for decades.
Schwartz said one detail he wanted to examine in the production was the mental health aspect of how a person can see their creation evolve and gain fame, but not have any control over it. It’s also about two Jewish comic creators and their reaction to the impending World War II.
The tale of Gotham’s Dark Knight will be performed by a troop of Rhode Island stage actors from RISE Playhouse at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Schwartz’s play is being produced by Aaron Andrade, of Daydream Theater Co., and is presented by the collaboration of Bottle Works and the State Theater of Johnstown.
Matthew Lamb, Bottle Works creative director, said the organization is excited to collaborate with the State Theater and Schwartz again.
Last year, the trio presented “DITKO,” Schwartz’s play about Johnstown native and Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, during a celebration of the comic artist’s life and work.
Lamb said part of Bottle Works’ mission is to celebrate and advocate for artists, so being involved with sharing stories about underdogs and untold tales is a perfect fit.
“We’re all about advocating for artists and getting credited where credit is due,” he said.
Lamb has read the play and is excited to see it performed locally.
“With Lenny’s ‘DITKO’ play, I felt like he did Steve Ditko a great justice, and with Bill Finger he did the same,” he said.
Schwartz said “Rise of the Bat” was originally written as the play “Co-Creator” and performed in 2015, although at the time he didn’t think the script was strong.
“It was a nice start and it told the history of what happened,” he said.
But Schwartz wanted to mix in more of the drama from the story. He shelved the play for awhile and wrote “DITKO,” but soon after started tinkering with it again.
Collaborating with Athena Finger and her sister, Schwartz said he went through more than 2,000 drafts until he was happy with it.
“It was so difficult to get the right beats and the right everything,” he said.
Another problem was the lack of information publicly available regarding Finger’s work.
The last draft of the play was done in March 2020, but not performed then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a prelude to the show to celebrate Batman Day, a free event at the theater will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and feature live art demonstrations and original artwork for sale from Johnstown illustrators Lamb, Koa Beam, Glenn Klimeck and K. Brandon Wilt.
Other pop culture merchandise from Buckethead’s Collectibles and Bent Wookee Comix will be available as well.
Schwartz said he’s looking forward to returning to Johnstown for the performance and event.
“I’m very excited to open on Batman Day, but I’m more excited to be able to scream Bill Finger’s name at everybody,” he said.
Tickets for the production will be sold at the door for $15 and can be pre- purchased at www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
After Johnstown, “The Rise of the Bat” will move to New York and Rhode Island.
