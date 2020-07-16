EBENSBURG – New plans are in place to renovate the old Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg and to add offices, event space and a restaurant inside the historic stone building, county redevelopment officials said Thursday.
A proposal by developer David S. Davis, owner of North Carolina-based DSherwoodD Enterprises, to restore, preserve and develop the North Center Street structure was revealed during Thursday’s meeting of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County by Renee Daly, executive director of the authority.
Davis has been discussing his plans for the property with the Redevelopment Authority since October, Daly said. He could not be reached for comment on Thursday, but a website apparently set up to advertise the project indicates that the old jail building “will host events, weddings and banquets, prisons and haunted tours, office and retail spaces and more” after its planned restoration.
A purchase agreement between Davis and the Redevelopment Authority indicates that Davis’ proposal for the property includes the addition of offices, retail space, event space and “a breakfast/brunch Wi-Fi hotspot.”
“He’s been a great partner to work with,” Daly said of Davis.
“Ebensburg Borough’s excited to see this happen, as well. The (Cambria County) Historical Society has been part of these meetings. We’re very excited to see this project come to fruition.”
A previous redevelopment plan by local developer Sheldon Piepenburg, who had planned to put a microbrewery, a restaurant and a coffee shop in the old jail, stalled after Piepenburg lost major investors and couldn’t come up with the $4.6 million in funding he said he needed to move ahead with the project.
The Redevelopment Authority finally terminated its agreement with Piepenburg last year, Daly said.
The jail property is scheduled to be transferred to Davis for $1 before Sept. 30. Daly said that nominal sum is being charged in order to get the long-vacant property back into code compliance and onto the tax rolls.
“There’s code violations,” she said. “There’s major upgrades that are going to be needed, and this developer is willing and able to pay for those. … We felt that that transfer (price) was fair, considering the amount of money he’s going to be putting into those upgrades.”
Davis’ agreement with the Redevelopment Authority indicates that he has a little over five years to finish restoring the old jail, and there are several benchmarks by which certain phases of the project must be completed. If those deadlines aren’t met and extensions aren’t requested and granted, the Redevelopment Authority could choose to terminate the agreement and have the property revert back to county ownership, Daly said.
Project documents indicate that those deadlines include the completion of engineering and architectural inspections and assessments by December; repairs of major safety and structural concerns by May 2022; repairs and updates to exterior accesses by May 2023; restoration of the “warden’s area” by December 2023; restoration of the annex interior by March 2025; and “restoration to historical beauty” by October 2025.
Davis had been interested in redeveloping the old jail in 2014, when local officials began seeking proposals for the structure, but he was outbid at the time by Piepenburg, Daly said.
He has remained “very passionate” about the project since then, she added.
The project website, old-stone-jail.com, describes Davis as a native of Colver and a graduate of Central Cambria High School who now lives in North Carolina. His company, DSherwoodD Enterprises, has its business address in Cary, North Carolina. Daly said Davis plans to live in the old jail after it’s restored.
The monumental stone jail building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1872 at the corner of North Center and West Sample streets. It housed prisoners until 1997, when the current Cambria County Prison opened on Manor Drive in Cambria Township.
More recently, it’s been used for storage of county records and has been the focus of episodes of the ghost-hunting television shows “Destination Fear” and “Paranormal Lockdown.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky called Thursday’s announcement “good news” for economic development in Ebensburg and Cambria County.
“Commissioners Smith, Wissinger and Hunt have been working to repurpose the prison in Ebensburg for a long time,” Chernisky said, referring to fellow Commissioners B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt and former Commissioner Mark Wissinger. “Repurposing the prison has been a total team effort with Ebensburg Borough, Cambria County and the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority.”
Wissinger, a member of the Redevelopment Authority board, called the old jail building a “tremendous landmark,” and Hunt said he’s glad to see plans to have the building restored before it deteriorates to the point that demolition is the only viable option.
“You guys have been doing blight removal, which is awesome, but it’s great to get something into taxation and get the building back into working condition before we get to that point,” Hunt told Redevelopment Authority employees and board members during Thursday’s meeting.
