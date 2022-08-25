JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kaydince Kenney sat with her friends under a shady tree on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s campus, enjoying a barbecue held on Thursday to welcome freshmen to the mountaintop school.
She was one of many new students who gathered on the lawn near the Mountain Cat statue to eat and meet new classmates.
“It’s been nice so far,” Kenney said. “I’ve made some friends.”
The barbecue was the latest in a series of orientation events to welcome the class of 2026 to the Richland Township university campus.
Pitt-Johnstown officials said there are roughly 600 freshmen and transfer students enrolled for the semester that starts on Monday.
Kenney, an Altoona resident, said she chose UPJ because her sister attends the university and she didn’t want to go somewhere that was either too close or too far from home.
Lucas Chouth, of Argentina, also found a shady spot to eat with his new friends. The freshman said his father’s side of the family is from the Monroeville area, which is why he picked Pitt-Johnstown for college. Thus far he was enjoying his experience, especially the barbecue.
“I’m loving it,” Chouth said. “It’s like nothing I’ve experienced before.”
Beginning Wednesday, orientation leaders onboarded the new students, guiding them to and through various events. The welcome program wraps up on Saturday with more goings-on, including a volunteer session to improve Johnstown locations and campfire gathering in the university square.
Go Team leader Tom Kingerski has spent the past three years volunteering to introduce new university students to the campus, and this semester was no different.
“It’s just a cool experience,” the civil engineering major said.
Kingerski was inspired to lend a hand because of the orientation leaders he had as a freshman. He remembers how uncomfortable he was starting his college career and how much that group of students helped, so he wanted to pass it on. This was the first year he’s served as a leader of a Go Team, which oversees the other orientation personnel, and he said he was happy to do it.
Chris Mongeon, the director of dining services who oversaw serving of the food on Thursday, said his goal is to make the freshmen and new students feel welcome.
“One way to do that is through food,” he said.
Thursday’s menu featured all the barbecue staples, including hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken and various sides.
“We have our picture-perfect day for orientation,” said Heather Hall, director of campus activities and engagement.
She put the events together and noted that the college transition is tough to begin with, which can affect new students’ academics. That’s why the university staff works to make that situation easier, such as hosting the barbecue and numerous other events.
“Every session we do, every speaker we hired to come in, all comes back to how it affects their academic success,” Hall said. “We’re putting tools in their toolbox and showing them what they can do.”
Kingerski said this year’s orientation has run smoothly and the new group of students has been more talkative and comfortable than previous groups.
After the orientation period, there’s an additional two weeks of welcoming programs on campus.
