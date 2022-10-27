EBENSBURG, Pa. – A new partnership between the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services and the University of Alaska Fairbanks could change emergency services in the county.
The Cambria County commissioners approved a master administrative agreement between the two parties on Thursday for a drone partnership.
Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska said that this will allow the university to place a test center in the county.
“We will be one of only a few in the country to be able to have development testing of (unmanned aerial vehicles)-slash-drones in Cambria County,” he said. “We’re actually building a highway for other companies and other developments to come in and use what we’re doing with the University of Alaska.”
Martynuska explained that the testing will be for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the kind that are used in the military.
“It is beyond visual line of sight. You can only fly ... as far as you can see, right?” he said.
Martynuska added that they are currently looking at some technology and tying it with the new 911 system.
Items such as tourniquets, Epipens and defibrillators could be sent to emergency scenes using drones, and they could even be used for real-time situational awareness, according to Martynuska.
Local drone manufacturers will now be able to test their devices at the center as well, Martynuska said.
The partnership will begin over the course of the next several months.
“The sky’s the limit,” Martynuska said of the possibilities of the partnership.
