A New Paris man will face trial on strangulation and other charges, stemming from an altercation that state police said injured a woman and a 12-year-old child.
Luke Bartholow, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and will now face charges of strangulation, simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children in Bedford County Court, online court records show.
State police said he was initially arrested July 6 at a residence on Krings Lane in Napier Township.
Bartholow was released from jail through a surety bond July 10, court records show.
