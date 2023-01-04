JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Back in 2016, state Rep. Mark Rozzi, then a relatively new member of the state House of Representatives, delivered an impassioned speech at the Cambria County Courthouse in support of victims of child sexual abuse.
A grand jury report had just been released outlining details of abuses and cover-ups within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
Since then, Rozzi has developed close relationships with local people involved in the cause, including Westmont Borough resident Shaun Dougherty, president of the national organization Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).
Now, Rozzi, of Berks County, can advocate for abused children from one of the highest positions in state government. On Tuesday, he was elected speaker of the House. Rozzi, elected as a Democrat, said he will not caucus with either party, identifying himself as “independent.”
He was nominated as a compromise candidate in the closely divided House by state Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair. Rozzi, Gregory and Dougherty all identify as survivors of child abuse.
“What a day,” Dougherty said. “What a day.”
Dougherty referred to Rozzi as one of his best friends.
“The character of Mark Rozzi that I’ve gotten to know is that he’s a straight shooter,” Dougherty said. “He takes his oath very seriously. He doesn’t play political games, and in fact he despises the political games, so I would imagine that he will take that same character with him into the speaker’s office.”
Dougherty added: “He has grit and determination. He doesn’t back down. He just does what’s right. He doesn’t quit. He doesn’t bend. He sees the objective in front of him, and he fights until he gets the objective that he’s after.”
'Victims deserve justice'
Attorney Richard Serbin, who has represented victims of clergy sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown for more than three decades, said Rozzi’s election is “pretty amazing.”
“We’ve communicated, but I’ve never met him,” Serbin said. “I’ve communicated with him. Of course, we’ve been, although independently, working together in terms of our goals on a number of these issues.”
Rozzi did not immediately respond to a request for an interview. But he has spoken with The Tribune-Democrat in the past about child sexual abuse and his own victimization, being raped by a priest.
He supports creating a two-year window during which alleged victims of abuse could file civil claims against abusers, even if the statute of limitations has expired.
“My reason for retroactivity is all victims deserve justice in this commonwealth,” Rozzi told the newspaper in 2017.
Unsuccessful attempts have been made to enact the retroactive window both legislatively and through a constitutional amendment referendum. In 2021, the effort to get the question onto the ballot collapsed when the Department of State failed to properly advertise the amendment.
An effort is now underway to get the question on the May primary ballot.
Legislation to create the window for abuse victims has passed the state House, but not the Senate.
'Positive' political signs
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, also supports the retroactive window, including taking the legislative route.
“As governor, I will put a real emphasis with the legislature on them sending me this bill and codifying it into law quickly,” Shapiro said during a recent interview at The Tribune-Democrat office. “I gave my word to these survivors that I was always going to be there for them. They know that, and they’ve had my back as well.”
In 2018, Shapiro, as the commonwealth’s attorney general, released a grand jury report that provided details about abuses and cover-ups in the Allentown, Scranton, Erie, Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Harrisburg dioceses. Dougherty was on stage at the state Capitol when Shapiro released the report.
Dougherty said he is encouraged by Shapiro and Rozzi being in key leadership positions in Harrisburg at the same time. Serbin concurred, calling it “a very positive sign.”
Rozzi's election as speaker "will move the constitutional amendment along,” Dougherty said. “There were already agreements in place with the prior legislation. ... Mark will honor those agreements, I assume. But the interesting question will be: With Rozzi as the new speaker and Shapiro as the new governor, will we get a stab at the retroactive legislation on its own? That is going to be yet to be determined.”
