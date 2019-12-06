A Johnstown eatery will reopen this weekend under new management.
Tulunes Living The Dream Bar & Grill, located at 90 Lulay St., will open on Saturday, and its owners are excited to bring another dining option to the area.
“I think one of the things that’s going to make this place unique is how it’s laid out,” said co-owner Tony Penna.
“There’s different areas like the dining area, there’s a lounge area, and then you have the sports bar area and a room that we can rent out for parties.”
Tulunes Steak & Alehouse originally opened at its Geistown location in 2018, but closed its doors last May. The decision to reopen the restaurant and embark on the new venture was something Penna said was a long time coming.
“We had been talking about a concept for awhile and then this opportunity here was made available because there was some people who had put a lot of hard work into this original operation and those people gave us an opportunity to kind of take our ideas and mix it with what was already here,” he said. “Me and B.J. Gibson had been talking about this for three or four years, but the missing piece in all of this is Deshawn Sharpe.
“We needed someone who was an expert in the business, and bringing in Deshawn as a partner and manager was the best decision we could have made.”
Sharp, a Johnstown native, recently returned from the Pittsburgh area to bring his experience as a head cook and general manager to the business.
“When Tony told me about this place I couldn’t turn it down,” he said. “I wanted to create a cool place that wasn’t expensive and people could get a good meal.”
Sharp said the new bar and grill will feature homemade gourmet burgers, wings and more.
“Ninety percent of everything that will come out of this kitchen will be homemade,” Sharp said.
“In time I would like to make it 100%.”
Buffet options and happy hours are also in the works, according to the business owners.
“It’s just good to be back home trying to do something positive in the community,” said co-owner B.J. Gibson, “while trying to figure out a way to establish a small business. My goal was never to own a bar, but it was to open a business where I could a find a way to give back to the community.
“Through the bar and grill, I’m hoping to make some extra income to give back to the community, and do some positive things for the young people.”
Tulunes Living The Dream Bar & Grill will officially open its doors to customers at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
For more information, find Tulunes Living The Dream Bar & Grill on Facebook.
