EBENSBURG – The former Rebekah Manor Wellness Community in Ebensburg has been acquired by a chain of senior care facilities with locations throughout western Pennsylvania.
Cambridge Retirement Living, which describes itself as “a network of personal and memory care facilities that serve residents in western Pennsylvania,” finalized the acquisition on Dec. 18, according to a press release distributed by the company.
The senior care facility, located at 4848 Admiral Peary Hwy., has been renamed Cambridge Ebensburg, following the naming scheme of the company’s six other locations: Cambridge Corry and Cambridge Warren near Erie and Cambridge Falls, Cambridge Hillside, Cambridge Pointe and Cambridge Creekside near Pittsburgh.
Susan DeMeio, Cambria Retirement Living’s executive director of operations, said in the press release that company leaders “are very excited to extend (their) resources, expertise and standards to the seniors of Ebensburg and surrounding Cambria County.”
Renovations to the facility have begun and include the addition of a movie theater, a beauty parlor, a computer lab and a new activities area, according to Cambridge officials. Improvements to rooms and personal spaces will proceed “as vacancies permit.” The facility will remain fully operational while renovations are ongoing.
Donna Vena is to remain the administrator of the facility, which is now accepting new resident applications. More information can be had and tours can be scheduled by calling Rebekah Stratton at 215-518-3698.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.