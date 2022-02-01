JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Monica Stroscio has been named the general manager of the Holiday Inn Johnstown Downtown, following Keystone Hospitality finalizing its purchase of the property this week.
Stroscio has been with the city’s Holiday Inn since August 1996 when she began as a guest service representative before working as a night auditor, front desk manager and manager on duty, all while the property was owned by Pasquerilla Enterprises and operated by Crown American Associates. She became the assistant general manager in 2012.
She was named Crown American Hotels Front Desk Manager of the Year in 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.