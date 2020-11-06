GREENSBURG – A new UPMC outpatient center will open Monday in Greensburg.
The 2,520 square-foot multi-specialty clinic at
410 Pellis Road will be staffed by 14 clinicians from UPMC East in Monroeville, bringing an array of services.
“Every day, an average of 228 Greensburg-area residents travel to a UPMC location for their health care,” UPMC East President Mark O’Hern said.
“One of our goals in serving our communities is to make it as easy as possible for patients to obtain the high-quality care and services they need close to home, conveniently and efficiently.”
Orthopedic and sports medicine, heart and vascular, pain management, gastroenterology, general surgery and women’s health services will be available.
The new center is less than two miles from UPMC competitor Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
