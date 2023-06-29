JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown Middle School is getting new outdoor classrooms and a renovated playground space prior to the next academic term this fall.
The school board approved the $744,020 expenditure for Clark Contractors’ work at a special meeting on Wednesday.
“I’m just really excited that we’re able to move forward with a project like this and provide this area for our students,” middle school Principal Matthew Ribblett said.
Riblett and Chad Cordek, the interim assistant principal at the building, came up with the idea to create a more age-appropriate outdoor space for students – the existing middle school in Hornerstown was converted from an elementary.
Clark estimator Richard Davis and Gordian account manager Akwasi Kusi provided an in-depth look at what this updated area will look like.
Davis said there will be four pavilions that will serve as outdoor classrooms with a podium for teachers and benches for students.
“That way, if it’s nice out, you can move the whole classroom ... outside,” he said.
There will also be a walking track, Americans with Disabilities Act- accessible equipment, such as a swing, sensory items for students with special needs and new basketball hoops.
Adagio Health is providing games for placement on the asphalt as well, Cordek said.
The two principals also saved a space in the lot for overflow parking, should the school need it.
The board also approved an additional payment to Clark Contractors in the amount of $2,693 for a privacy screen that will be installed on the McMillen and Pine streets sides of the lot.
That item was added to the agenda at the start of the meeting.
Other actions handled by the school directors included hiring Ribblett as the full-time principal of the middle school at a salary of $82,631 – he’s been acting in that role since March – and approving former middle school head Bernard V. Conway III as the assistant principal at a salary of $91,600, per his request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.