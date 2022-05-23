EBENSBURG, Pa. – Those coming into Ebensburg Borough will be greeted by a new public art project.
A new “Welcome to Ebensburg” mural is on a shed near Lake Rowena.
The project was created as a collaborative effort among Ebensburg Mainstreet Partnership, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) education coordinator Jess Campbell, SAMA resident artist Deb Bunnell and Central Cambria High School art teacher Brian Dumm and his visual arts students.
Dumm said that when he was commissioned to paint the new murals in the Cambria County Courthouse, it drew the attention of the community, and he was asked to partner on the Ebensburg mural.
“As the art teacher at Central Cambria High School, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to combine all our efforts,” Dumm said. “With the help of a grant from SAMA and supplies funded by the Ebensburg Mainstreet Partnership, we were able to invite Mrs. Bunnell into the classroom to help the students complete the project.”
Community Development Director Danea Koss said that a mural was always on her radar. She said the process has been exciting.
“The process has been really collaborative and it’s just been so nice to see it come together, she said. “With the artists in residence program that SAMA has and just the willingness of Brian to get his students involved, it sort of just was like the perfect storm of coming together.
Dumm said that his students enjoyed being a part of something that will last for decades.
“Students said they enjoyed most, the idea that they were part of something that would last for decades,” he said. “The idea that they might be able to point to the mural and tell their kids/grandkids that they had a hand in creating it was exciting. “
For Dumm, he enjoyed helping to make that connection.
“From my perspective, as their art teacher, I am thrilled to help them make that connection to their community,” he said. “Whether they stay around the region or settle in other parts of the country, they now have a permanent visual connection to their home town on display for all to see.”
Koss said that response to the mural has already been positive and that she hopes this is just the first of several.
“This is such a charming town with such a great community,” she said. “It’s such a great community and just these little things add so much, and I think we always are looking for projects to enhance what we already have here.”
