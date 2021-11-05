Johnstown business owners Michael and Krista Rager opened a marketing agency this month with offices at 17 Johns Street in downtown Johnstown.
Driven Media is an agency focused on providing customers with services that include social media account optimization, search engine optimization, website design, logo design, media production and marketing materials.
The Ragers founded Para-Coat Technologies more than a decade ago and, more recently, Slingshot City Rentals.
“We started a few businesses, and the one thing that they all had in common was the need for a dedicated marketing team providing the constant exposure critical to small business," Krista Rager said in a press release. “It is important for all businesses to engage with not only their customer base but potential employees."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.