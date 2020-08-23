A 13-year Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources veteran has been appointed to lead two state parks in Bedford County, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Thursday.
James McCorkle will become the manager of the Shawnee-Blue Knob State Park Complex, which is headquartered at Shawnee State Park near Schellsburg and also includes Blue Knob State Park near Imler. He succeeds Jared Fencil, who has been named assistant regional manager of DCNR’s Bureau of State Park’s Region 1, based in Emporium, Cameron County.
“James brings a wealth of management and public relations experience, as well as strong enthusiasm for public enjoyment and appreciation of the outdoors,” Dunn said in a press release. “His qualifications can only enhance the experience of park visitors at Shawnee and Blue Knob.”
The 37-year-old McCorkle is a native of Butler, a graduate of Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and an avid whitewater boater, fisherman and hiker. He was previously the manager of Parker Dam State Park and Simon B. Elliott State Park, both in Clearfield County; before that, he was the assistant manager at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County.
“While departing Parker Dam and S.B. Elliott state parks has been a tough decision, I am sincerely looking forward to the opportunity and challenges of managing the large complex of Shawnee and Blue Knob state parks,” McCorkle said.
“My nearly 13 years in the Bureau of State Parks has given me a solid foundation for this next step in my career. I have worked at a wide variety of wonderful state parks during that time and have always been excited to learn about the history and local recreational opportunities that each different area has to offer.”
