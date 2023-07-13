EBENSBURG, Pa. – The beginning of a transition is what Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III described as he and Judge Linda Rovder Fleming swore in Cambria County’s two newest magisterial district judges before their families, friends and county employees.
Ebensburg-area attorney Dave Beyer and longtime political staffer Brian Subich were sworn in on Wednesday to fill two seats that have been left vacant by retirements.
“I’m very excited to have two jurists being sworn in today because the magistrates really have been working overtime covering each other and the grace speaks to the entire greatest respect of us,” Krumenacker said.
Beyer, 59, of Cambria Township, won the May primary for District 47-3-07, which includes Ebensburg, Carrolltown and Cambria, East Carroll and Blacklick townships. The seat was held by Senior Judge Frederick Creany.
Subich, 49, of Johnstown, ran unopposed for District 47-1-01, which includes a portion of the City of Johnstown. The seat was held by Senior Judge Michael Musulin.
Both Creany and Musulin retired last year.
Wednesday’s ceremony came after state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, helped expedite the process as the two men would have been unopposed in the general election in November. The nominations were voted on in the state Senate, and then the men were appointed to their positions by Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“I want to say that Dave has been a valued hearing officer for 20 years in Cambria County. So he’s been serving a quasi- judicial role for a very long time. He is talented, compassionate, hardworking and efficient. My law clerk calls it the Goldilocks standard, just right. He has the right level of detail,” Fleming said. “I can tell from reading his opinions that he cares about the litigants in a family law system, and I know he will make a great magistrate.”
“I realize this is an important position and that the decisions that I make will impact many, many families for years to come,” Beyer said. “If I will take that responsibility as a district judge, I commit to you that I will be fair, honest and compassionate. I think that’s all we can ask.”
Subich said that he first inquired about running for magistrate about 10 years ago and that day finally came.
He noted that he grew up in the West End section of Johnstown, “and I haven’t traveled very far.”
“You hear all these horror stories. I’ve been living in the City of Johnstown, but to me, there’s no place like it. I was born in the city. I was raised in the city and that’s where I’ll spend the rest of my life, because that’s what I think about when I ended up here. I think about my mom and dad,” Subich said. “My dad was a steelworker and my mom was a licensed practical nurse, two blue-collar people from the city. It was the toughness and street smarts given to me by my dad. The unconditional support given to me by my mother, and a strong work ethic demonstrated by both that made me do it.”
He also took time to thank two magistrates who he said have helped him in his journey to become a district judge, Musulin and Kevin Price.
“He’s been a friend and mentor and he’s also my neighbor. I’m taking over his office and he’s run his office with the highest integrity,” he said of Musulin. “Although he couldn’t be here today, I still wanted to publicly say, ‘thank you,’ adding that Price helped him through his schooling.
“Kevin was like my own private tutor before I went to school. He helped me with literally everything. I called him countless times with questions. And he never hesitated to respond quickly. Kevin helped me understand so much and gave me so much information and input before I got to school, I felt that it was completely invaluable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.