A New Jersey man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs in Johnstown, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Jamel T. Brown, 38, of Camden, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to court documents. As part of the plea agreement, Brown also “acknowledged his responsibility for the conduct charged in” two additional counts of a three-count indictment against him – distribution of crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute of fentanyl.
The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson in Johnstown.
Brown and a co-defendant, Beatrice Ortiz, were arrested in October 2018 after police raided a house on Vine Street in downtown Johnstown and reportedly seized drugs and guns. The raid was executed after a confidential informant bought drugs from Brown during a controlled buy earlier that day, a Cambria County detective testified during court proceedings.
Ortiz’s case is still pending in federal court, court records indicate. She was indicted by a grand jury on the same three charges that Brown faced – distribution of crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
As of Thursday, her trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.