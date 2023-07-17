Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.