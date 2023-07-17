INDIANA, Pa. – Those seeking help for substance use disorders have additional options in Indiana County, thanks to a state program through Attorney General Michelle Henry’s office.
Indiana has become the 25th county to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, a diversion program in cooperation with law enforcement and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Individuals seeking treatment can walk into the state police barracks, probation office or sheriff’s department and ask for help.
He or she will then be connected through Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
This program also empowers law enforcement to offer treatment to people suffering from addiction and will help stop the revolving door for individuals who do not receive treatment, Henry said.
“I applaud Indiana County’s attention to this crisis and the need to divert individuals from criminal charges and prison when treatment services are in the best interests of the person and community,” she said in a press release.
“By connecting individuals to the treatment they need, LETI saves lives, makes our communities stronger, and helps to minimize the stigma associated with substance use disorder.”
Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. said the program will continue the work that Indiana County has been doing to address the substance abuse in its community.
“The LETI program will build upon the successful programs already in use in Indiana County, including our county drug court, veterans’ court and pre-trial treatment diversion program,” Manzi said.
“By broadening the ability to connect people to treatment at the earliest of stages, this program will save lives, reduce crime and improve the lives of individuals with substance abuse issues and their families.”
Since beginning in 2020, LETI has received nearly 700 referrals across the state.
“The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is excited about the opportunity to further collaborate with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, and the Attorney General’s Office in bringing the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) program to Indiana County,” Executive Director Kami Anderson said.
“Law enforcement officers will now have additional diversionary strategies that can help offenders identify another path to obtain treatment and supportive services. As has been said many times, we cannot arrest ourselves out of this drug problem.”
The program also operates in Berks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Jefferson, Luzerne, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan and Wyoming counties.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
