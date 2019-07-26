MEYERSDALE – Older individuals struggling with symptoms of anxiety or depression may benefit from a new program at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center.
Senior Life Solutions provides intensive group therapy for those facing difficult life transitions, including the loss of loved ones and stresses of age-related health concerns, the hospitals says in a press release.
Following individual assessments, participants meet three times each week in a supportive, encouraging setting. The professional staff dedicated to emotional well-being of seniors includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers and a registered nurse.
“I’m very excited to introduce Senior Life Solutions to Somerset County,” Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center CEO Heather Smith said. “This program will fill a major need here. Providing our seniors with access to a caring team of mental health professionals will certainly be beneficial to our rural, aging population.”
The program is a partnership with Nashville-based Psychiatric Medical Care LLC, a 16-year-old company specializing in behavioral health services for those in rural areas.
“We partner with hospitals across the country to bring behavior healthcare to communities that otherwise would have no access to this kind of care,” founder Dr. James A. Greene said on the company website.
Senior Life Solutions office is located near the Meyersdale hospital’s dining room in the lower level.
Common indicators or triggers among senior citizens include:
• recent experience of a traumatic event;
• loss of a spouse or close family member;
• loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities;
• changes in appetite;
• difficulty sleeping;
• loss of energy;
• feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks;
• and feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness.
Information on referrals for Senior Life Solutions is available at 814-972-6903.
