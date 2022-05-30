JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Writing under the pen name C. Becker, New Germany native Colleen Driscoll has authored a new series of novels using her background in medical technology.
The latest installment, “Saving Euphoria,” was recently released, with the first story in the trilogy, “Finding Euphoria,” coming out last year.
Driscoll is still working on the final book and expects it to be available within the next two years.
“I can’t believe all this is happening,” she said.
The basis of the connected story is a fictional plant she created that’s being used for making an addictive drug. However, that same plant may have medicinal benefits.
Throughout both books, Driscoll provides vivid detail of the inner workings of a laboratory and how testing of these substances is done. That’s where her background comes into it.
The New Germany native studied medical technology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and after school, she worked at the former Lee Hospital before getting married and moving to Virginia.
The books are classified as thriller and romance and focus on parts of society she thinks need more attention, such as the opioid epidemic, Driscoll said.
Driscoll said she wanted to raise awareness about problems she sees in the world. That’s why she started writing this story.
“I find Colleen’s writing enticing,” friend Nancy Hall said. “Her characters live in my head. They’ve become so real and familiar to me that I have empathy for them in all the obstacles and tragedies that Colleen makes them endure.”
“She makes her characters come alive as real people where you cry at the sad moments and cheer their happiness,” Hall continued.
The two have known each other for seven or eight years and met in a church choir.
Hall said Driscoll spoke to her about publication of “Finding Euphoria,” and at that time Hall confided that she also wanted to write, so the author, invited her friend to a writers group she’d been attending.
“Lots of great ideas come out of those sessions,” Hall said. “We each have unique strengths and perspectives and find all of the comments helpful, whether or not we choose to implement them. I’ve never encountered a more cooperative yet focused working group before, and I attribute much of that to Colleen’s leadership.”
Prior to penning adult books, Driscoll wrote children’s stories. The idea to begin that endeavor came from a point around the holidays years ago when she was sick.
Driscoll was thinking of Christmas and wondered what Santa Claus does with his elves during the rest of the year. That’s where “Piper the Elf” came from, she said.
“In the midst of writing those stories, I started wondering how hard it would be to write an adult book,” Driscoll said.
The “Euphoria” series is published by Wild Rose Press in New York. Driscoll’s books can be found at Barnes & Noble, on Amazon and several other retailers.
