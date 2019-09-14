The 35th annual New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts will once again bring quality craftsmanship, lively entertainment and delicious food to the area.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at New Germany Grove, 1335 New Germany Road, Summerhill.
It has become known for its homemade crafts and is a major fundraiser for Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
Mary Lou Schrift, craft volunteer, said there will be over 175 crafters and food vendors, with 30 of them being new this year.
“I’m looking for something different each year that would be a good fit for the show,” she said. “We want to keep the show fresh and have items that are pleasing to the eye.”
Returning festival favorites include leather, stained glass, primitives, pet items, decorative painting, pottery, photography, handwoven baskets, candles, soap, hand-painted gourds, silk and dried floral art, custom tiles and signs, wreaths, hand-made greeting cards and jewelry.
Woodcrafts are a big hit at the festival, and this year there will be hand-carved wood flowers, intarsia, seasonal woodcrafts, wood turnings, sign, pens, bowls, recycled wood pallet and burned wood art, wood block word art, outdoor wood decor, country primitives, wood toys, scroll work, marquetry, reclaimed barnwood creations and wood furniture.
New items this year include wildlife paintings, cutting boards, handcrafted wood pendants, ceramics, horseshoe crafts, hand-sewn/hand-painted totes, copper and bead jewelry, Halloween decor, soap powders, crocheted items and upcycling items.
“Many of these are one-of-a-kind items,” Schrift said. “We hope people will be able to find something special.”
Speciality food vendors will be offering elk and beef jerky, fudge, honey, iced coffee, maple syrup, smoothies, handmade chocolates, giant cookies, pickles, sauerkraut, candy apples, kettlecorn, jams, sauces, dip mixes and handcrafted cheese.
Each year, the festival ushers in the fall season with two local farms helping to set the atmosphere.
Pisarski Farms will have pumpkins, gourds and mums, and Benshoff Farms will have a large selection of homegrown produce.
Entertainment for Saturday will showcase music from The Evergreens from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by Kimberly Dawn and Johann from 3 to 6 p.m.
On Sept. 22, Hard Rok, Koko and Joe will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by Denise Baldwin from 2:15 to 5 p.m.
Children’s activities will feature face painting, glitter tattoos, handmade jewelry/accessories and a caricature artist. Hogue’s Fun Factory will be on hand bringing wax hands, pucker powder, stuff a friend and sand art.
The Classic Clowns of Johnstown will entertain from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and Razzle and Dazzle will amuse festival goes from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22.
Firefighters, auxiliary members and other volunteers will be cooking up food throughout the festival.
The menu will feature fresh baked cinnamon rolls, gobs, apple dumplings, a barbecue chicken dinner, roast beef sandwiches, ham pot pie, chicken noodle soup, Italian sausage, hamburgers and fresh cut fries.
“We have something for everybody at this year’s show,” Schrift said. “It is the biggest craft festival in the area, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it.
“It’s become a fall tradition in New Germany, and people look forward to it every year.”
Admission is free, but there will be a $2 parking fee, which benefits the fire company.
No pets will be allowed on festival grounds.
For more information, visit www.newgermanyartsandcrafts.com.
