JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local nonprofits and for-profit organizations can now earn program-related investments through the Met-Ed/Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund.
The offering was developed to provide financial assistance for sustainable energy-efficiency and clean energy technology development undertakings.
The electrical company will offer PRIs, which are low-interest loans from $50,000 to $100,000 to projects that fulfill the mission of the fund.
Loans will be offered at 4% to 6% with a maximum 10-year payback period, with the final details of the contract to be determined by the fund’s advisory committee partnership with professional loan advisers at JARI Growth Fund.
For more information, visit bccf.org/met-ed-penelec-sustainable-energy-fund-loan-opportunity.
