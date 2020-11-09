Runners and supporters of local farms have an opportunity to share the yoke with farmers and help them remain sustainable.
Through the new Cambria – Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund at Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, organizers aim to raise funds to support business plan development for farmers in Cambria and Indiana counties.
To help the fund gain momentum, a Thank a Farmer Dash 5K and Family Fun Walk is set for Nov. 21.
Tickets for the event are available at cfalleghenies.org/thank-a-farmer.
Tickets will also be available the day of the race. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Ebensburg Trailhead of the Ghost Town Trail, 413 S. Julian St., Ebensburg.
The fund’s founder, Doug Beri Jr., district manager for the Indiana County Conservation District, said he thought creating an event close to Thanksgiving was especially fitting because farmers have long been a mainstay of the region’s economy.
"Farmers are the lifeblood of our nation, and the Thank a Farmer Dash is a great opportunity for our community to say 'thank you' to our local small farmers by supporting the Cambria – Indiana Farmer Assistance Fund with their registrations," Beri said.
Individuals can also support the cause by making a secure online donation to the fund under the "Donate" button at cfalleghenies.org.
