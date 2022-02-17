JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former New Florence resident was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised released on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Nicholas Beard, 28, of the 700 block of Shady Grove Road.
According to information presented to the court, on about Oct. 9, 2020, Beard did possess with intent to distribute 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and a substance containing fentanyl.
Assistant U.S. attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
The FBI’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, the Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force and the Indiana County Drug Task Force investigated the case.
