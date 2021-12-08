GREENSBURG, Pa. – The New Florence man acquitted in the fatal 2015 shooting of a St. Clair Township police officer is now facing new charges after he fought with deputies trying to apprehend him on a parole violation, Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said.
Ray Shetler, 37, was apparently high on meth and combative, headbutting a county sheriff's deputy and scuffling with others before he was taken into custody Tuesday night, Albert said.
Shetler was declared a fugitive last week after he failed a drug test and missed a probation hearing tied to a theft-related charge from the New Florence shooting, which claimed Officer Lloyd Reed Jr. in the fall of 2015.
Albert said law enforcement received several tips about Shetler being spotted in Seward, and two deputies trained to execute warrants and a state trooper responded to a mobile home to discover Shetler inside.
The injured deputy sustained shoulder and face injuries from the "headbutt," and is recovering, Albert told media during a press conference inside Westmoreland County courthouse.
Shetler was taken to a Monroeville hospital before being taken to Pittsburgh for surgery for his injuries.
Albert said Shetler appeared to have received injuries to his eye socket, nose and forehead.
"When you're high on meth, it can enhance your strength. And he's a husky guy," Albert said.
"When your dealing with cases like this and defendants (aren't cooperative), it isn't easy to apprehend them."
Shetler was not reachable for comment Wednesday.
He remained in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from his injuries, but is being guarded by two deputies, Albert said.
State Police Public Information Officer Steve Limani said charges were being finalized Wednesday against Shetler.
