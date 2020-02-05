A Maryland man who spent years leading the fundraising effort for the September 11 Pentagon Memorial will now head a prominent Flight 93 group.
Andrew Ammerman will serve as the Friends of the Flight 93 National Memorial’s executive director, putting him in control of strategic planning efforts aimed at supporting the national site’s ever-evolving needs.
Ammerman, who worked with the National Park Service during the Flight 93 visitors center’s planning phase, is looking forward to applying his knowledge and background to advance the Friends of Flight 93’s mission, he said in a release to media.
The mission is to ensure the plane’s passengers and crews are “always remembered” he said.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit – founded in 2009 – has spent 11 years supporting the development of the Flight 93 National Memorial and its ongoing operation since.
