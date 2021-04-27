An expanding family medicine office provides with an additional option and a somewhat different approach to care, its leaders say.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of PCP-Primary Care Providers’ enlarged facility at 1013 Menoher Blvd. in Southmont.
The business is owned by Dr. George Frem, a Johnstown nephrologist who also owns St. George’s Laboratory, The Kidney Center and Prodigy Dialysis.
Providers on staff at the PCP office are Dr. James McKendree, family medicine specialist; Camille Miller, physician assistant; and Linsay Angus, certified registered nurse practitioner. Cory Yacynych is manager.
The business opened in October 2019 and just completed an expansion to provide a total of nine exam rooms.
Frem said the medical practice offers a new option.
“Patients need choice and we provide choice,” Frem said. “We can provide excellent care and spend time with the patients.”
McKendree said the providers try to spend 30 minutes with each patient, discussing all aspects of their health care.
“That’s our mission,” he said. “We provide the connection between the patient and the provider that is essential for well being. We want to establish a long-term relationship with our patients.”
In addition to offering a new choice for patients PCP was expanded to allow additional options for doctors who want to serve the area, Frem said.
“By establishing the practice here, we can bring new doctors to town, which is very much needed,” Frem said. “We provide everything for them. All they have to do is come and take care of patients.”
Tuesday’s celebration was sponsored by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce.
