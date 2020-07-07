HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has begun offering an additional 13 weeks in unemployment benefits to jobless workers.
The extended benefits program, triggered automatically by the economic recession, comes on top of the 26 weeks of traditional unemployment and 13 weeks of additional unemployment provided through the federal stimulus package, meaning that jobless individuals can get up to 52 weeks of benefits.
More than 2 million Pennsylvania workers have filed unemployment claims since the pandemic forced the state to shut down businesses, Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak said.
Oleksiak said there “has been an uptick” in claims since some parts of the state – most notably Allegheny County, have been forced to roll back reopening efforts as coronavirus cases have increased.
In late March, the number of people seeking unemployment topped 400,000 in one week. By early June the number of unemployment claims had dropped below 50,000 a week, according to state data. But the number of claims for unemployment has exceeded 50,000 for the past three weeks, state data shows.
About 60,000 people who’ve already exhausted their traditional unemployment benefits and have been getting assistance through the initial 13 week extension provided by Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation created by the federal CARES Act to help people who’d already exhausted the benefits provided under the state’s traditional unemployment program.
“There were about 45,000 claims from when we set up the PEUC. It has increased since then,” said Susan Dickinson, director of the state Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, estimating that the state has received another 10,000-20,000 applications for assistance from people who’d run out of traditional unemployment benefits.
The new state extended benefits program, announced in last month, first became available for people last week. It only helps people who’ve exhausted the 39 weeks of benefits available through the traditional unemployment and the PEUC program.
The last time it was offered in Pennsylvania was in 2009 during the Great Recession, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.
The state’s unemployment program has paid out $133 million to workers through the initial 13-week extension, Oleksiak said.
Since the state’s mitigation efforts were launched in mid-March, the Department of Labor and Industry has paid out more than $23 billion in unemployment benefits, mostly through traditional unemployment benefits and through the $600 a week in extra benefits funded by the federal stimulus, Oleksiak said.
That $600 a week in added benefits ends on July 25, Dickinson said.
She added though that the $600 a week benefit is tied to the week that the worker was out-of-work. So, even if the state’s payment is delayed, jobless individuals will get their benefits for all the time they were out-of-work even if that payment comes after July 25, Dickinson said.
