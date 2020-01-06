A Domino’s Pizza planned for Upper Yoder Township in the spring will be able to deliver to its customers’ tables – and its own, the restaurant’s franchisee said.
Patrons will be able to sit down and enjoy their pie inside the 2,000-square-foot shop’s dining area or pick it up fast at a drive-thru window, Port Pizza LLC’s Sheldon Port said.
“Dining spaces (inside a Domino’s) aren’t that common – but we have the space – and the company is encouraging it,” said Port, adding that the Goucher Street location will offer seating for 35 people.
“We think it’s going to be an amazing store.”
The Alexandria, Huntington County, man recently took over ownership of the Johnstown area’s two Domino’s Pizza locations and first announced plans for both last week. His 1200 Scalp Ave. location opened Friday after a full remodel.
Until last week, a Domino’s location had operated for more than 20 years in small Ohio Street space in Moxham.
Port said the Moxham site’s condition “didn’t represent what we wanted to do as a brand with the store” – and because the Ohio Street and Scalp Avenue stores are just 3 miles – or 8 minutes by car – apart, their territories significantly overlapped.
“With Domino’s, we have a 9-minute delivery radius in every direction. So we had a situation where we had areas served by two stores – and places such as Westmont where we couldn’t deliver,” he said. “It didn’t make sense.”
Port operates 10 Domino’s Pizza locations panning from Kittanning to Huntington.
While the chain is known for its delivery, he added a drive-thru window to his Tyrone location several years ago “and it’s been a big hit.”
“I think people will like it (in Johnstown), too,” Port said. “If the weather isn’t good or you don’t have to set foot outside your car or round up all of the kids to bring them into the store.”
He said he’s already finalizing plans to demolish the former Bruster’s Real Ice Cream building on the tract to make room for the shop.
If all goes well, the restaurant could be open by early May, Port said.
“I’m looking forward to serving that area,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.