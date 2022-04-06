INDIANA, Pa. – John J. Kopchick, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus with many distinguished awards, has a new honor to add to the list – a dinosaur has been named after him.
Due to Kopchick’s contributions to biology and the university, IUP biology professor Shundong Bi considered the title fitting, he said.
“I thought that would be a great way to honor John,” he said.
Bi was part of a team in 2017 that found the remains of the armored animal, which dates back to around 192 million to 174 million years ago, having lived during the early Jurassic period, according to an IUP press release.
The new species will be named Yuxisaurus kopchicki, after the Yuxi region of the Yunnan province of China where it was discovered – and after Kopchick.
More than 120 bone deposits were retrieved from the dig site, including armor plates, limbs, skull and jaws. Bi said this was the first time that so many fossilized remains were found and the find was enough for the researchers to confirm it was a new species.
“When I first saw this, I was thinking this is one of an ankylosaurus,” he said.
As researchers looked closer at the fossils, they realized it was probably an ancestor of ankylosaurus. Both species belong to the thyreophoran group and are cousins of the stegosaurus. The biggest difference is that the yuxisaurus doesn’t have the ankylosaurus’ club tail, Bi said.
Bi said he met Kopchick, who received a bachelor’s degree from IUP in 1972 and a master’s in 1975, at a reception a few years ago and Kopchick was interested in Bi’s research. When he was considering naming the new dinosaur, he wanted to do something in honor of his colleague.
“I will freely admit that I never dreamed of sharing my name with a dinosaur, but I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this important scientific discovery,” Kopchick said.
Kopchick is now a professor of molecular biology at Ohio University. The Indiana native and his wife, Char, another IUP graduate who serves as the assistant dean of students at Ohio University, have made significant contributions to the school in the past. That includes a $23 million gift to the Imagine Unlimited comprehensive campaign in 2018 for the science and mathematics initiative, the largest gift in university history.
The new science building, which is under construction and set to open in 2023, will be named in honor of the Kopchicks and their generosity. Additionally, the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics is also named for them.
“I’ve been blessed to have had several awards, but this is the best,” Kopchick said in the release. He described the honor as the “most remarkable and certainly unusual recognition” he’s ever received.
Bi, who served as a senior author on a paper published by eLife regarding the findings, is a research associate at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and has several discoveries credited to him.
Those include participating on a team that identified a fossil specimen of a haramiyidan – an extinct mammal species from China’s middle Jurassic period – in 2021 and helping to preserve an oviraptorosaur, a bird-like dinosaur, sitting atop a nest of its own fossilized eggs.
Kopchick referred to Bi as an “outstanding and talented researcher, scholar and teacher” and added that he is “proud and humbled” by the recognition.
