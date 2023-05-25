New cases of COVID-19 continued to dwindle in Pennsylvania this week, with only 1,051 new cases recorded for the seven days through Tuesday, the state report showed.
That’s the fewest new cases for a week since July 2021, bringing the state’s 10-week average to 2,794 cases a week. It is the lowest 10-week average since the summer of 2021.
After only five deaths in last week’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 96 new COVID-19-related deaths in this week’s report.
Cambria County added 11 new cases and one COVID-19-related death.
Somerset County added 10 cases and one death.
Bedford County added four cases with no deaths.
Blair County added 13 cases and one death.
Indiana County added two cases and two deaths.
Clearfield County had no new cases or deaths.
Centre County added 15 cases and one death.
Westmoreland County added 46 cases and five deaths.
