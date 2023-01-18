The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania fell over the past seven days, reaching a level not seen since November.
There were 11,045 new positives this week, which is the fewest since Nov. 30. The 10-week average is now 12,807 new cases a week, down 11% from 14,416 cases for the previous 10 weeks.
Deaths related to the virus remained relatively level statewide and across this region.
There were 134 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days.
Cambria County added 119 cases and two deaths over the past seven days.
Somerset County added 44 cases and one death, Bedford County added 20 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 129 cases and one death, Indiana County added 51 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 81 cases and one death, Centre County added 107 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 263 cases and two deaths.
The eight-county regions totals were 814 cases and nine deaths.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
