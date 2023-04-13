New cases of COVID-19 continue their two-month decline, with 3,473 new cases across Pennsylvania this week.
It’s the first time since summer 2021 that there were fewer than 4,000 new cases in a week, the weekly Pennsylvania Department of Health update showed on Wednesday.
There were 80 deaths related to COVID-19 over the seven- day period through Tuesday, the state report showed.
Cambria County recorded 56 new cases and one death.
Somerset County recorded 18 new cases and one death.
Bedford County recorded four new cases with no deaths.
Blair County recorded 18 new cases with no deaths.
Indiana County recorded 24 new cases and one death.
Clearfield County recorded 40 new cases with no deaths.
Centre County recorded 46 new cases and one death.
Westmoreland County recorded 112 new cases and four deaths.
