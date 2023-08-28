JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sara DelSignore was working as a physical therapist 15 years ago at what was then Windber Medical Center.
When the hospital launched a pelvic core physical therapy program, she was offered additional training in the specialty.
“I went for the training and just absolutely fell in love with the field,” DelSignore said on Monday during an opening reception for DelSignore Core and Pelvic Health, 360 Goucher St.
During her career at Windber, DelSignore grew to understand the issues women face when their pelvic floor muscles become weakened. She saw the need for a clinic with more personalized help and more privacy than a hospital.
“We are talking about a very sensitive topic, so it’s nice to have that private space to be able to exercise, to be able to talk about the problems that are bothering them,” she said at the clinic.
“I really wanted to create a clinic that is specially designed to meet patients who are coming for pelvic physical therapy wherever they are in their journey.”
The Goucher Street location includes an exam room and treatment room, as well as a small exercise room with some gym equipment.
DelSignore described it as a relaxing area for healing and recovery, with space to transition into more strength training without going to a crowded gym.
Pelvic core therapy can strengthen pelvic floor muscles to address bladder leakage and pelvic pain – including pain from endometriosis.
The condition can also be linked to constipation and irritable bowel syndrome, she said.
“Addressing the pelvic core component of that is a really important part of helping them recover from this illness, DelSignore said.
DelSignore Core and Pelvic Health can be reached at 814-243-6102.
