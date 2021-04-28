New Johnstown Police Department Chief Richard Pritchard met with the Johnstown Police Advisory Board for the first time on Wednesday, discussing an array of issues, including the 16-point recommendation plan released by the group last year.
Pritchard said the meeting provided an opportunity to put faces with names and begin the process of addressing matters.
“I came here not knowing what relations would be with the community,” said Pritchard, who started on Monday. “And, to this point, it's been phenomenal. It was not what I expected. I'm extremely optimistic about where we're going. We discussed procedural fairness and how we want to weave that into the fabric of our department, both internally and externally.”
The advisory board's suggestions include improving diversity education, recruiting of racial minorities and women, creating a "bad cop" registry, providing more de-escalation training and supporting independent investigation of alleged police misconduct.
“Our goal, of course, is always to make policing better for the citizens of Johnstown,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, the advisory board's president.
Wilson called the conversation “very positive.”
“It's very important that we have a type of city that is very close-knit, so we want to make sure that the police department continues to engage the public, church community and others within the city in policing,” Wilson said.
Pritchard, a 20-year veteran of the Pittsburgh force, expressed similar sentiments.
“We want everybody to be safe at the end of the day,” Pritchard said. “We want to keep our citizens safe. We want to keep our police officers safe. And we want to make sure that we increase positive contact with our citizens. Those are things where we're pretty much on the same page.”
It was also the first advisory board meeting attended by new member Taylor Clark, a local business owner.
“I'm of the same mindset,” Clark said. “Moving forward, I'm glad to be a part of something that I'm going to be supportive of, no matter what. This is something that I'm very happy that I was asked to be a part of. And I think I might be able to bring a different view on different issues and different things that we might discuss later on down the road.”
