In partnership with PA CareerLink of the Southern Alleghenies, Pennsylvania Women Work has scheduled its signature New Choices career development class for virtual attendance in the Johnstown area.
The week-long, two hours per day virtual class supports local jobseekers in finding new or better employment. The class is free and open to both men and women.
The dates for the Johnstown virtual New Choices classes are from 9 to 11 a.m. June 22-26.
An evening session on the same week is schedued for 5 to 7 p.m.
To sign up, individuals can visit https://bit.ly/johnstownnewchoices or call 814-534-2500.
Through the program, participants receive individualized support and training to help them overcome obstacles and achieve success both personally and professionally, a Pennsylvania Women Work press release stated.
