JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Heather Smith, a longtime member of Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center’s management team, has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Conemaugh made the public announcement on Thursday.
“I’m just thankful that they’ve given me the opportunity and see something in me that they feel I can bring new ideas to the table or something different just to continue to help the health system thrive,” Smith said.
When discussing short- and long-term goals, Smith said she has “always tried to be that positive force,” so “if I can add that energy of mine into the organization that’s something that I’m really looking forward to.”
Smith started at Meyersdale in 2000, holding several positions, including director of finance and director of support services. She has been the chief executive officer since 2014 – a time period that has included the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I find that very beneficial that I already have those working relationships developed, so I can come into the organization and really hit the ground running with this new role, and we can develop as an administrative team what it needs to look like and where I can put my focus, and get started right away, versus trying to get to know the hospital and what the services are,” Smith said.
William Caldwell, Conemaugh Health System’s market president, said, “We are proud of all that Heather has accomplished in Meyersdale.”
“Her deep commitment to delivering high-quality patient care has been exemplified by her leadership in the Meyersdale community over the past 21 years,” Caldwell added.
Smith, a Fairhope native, graduated from Berlin Brothersvalley High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown before earning a master’s from Liberty University. She is a member of The Joint Commission Critical Access Hospital Advisory Board Council, the Hospital and Health System of Pennsylvania Council of Rural Hospitals, Rotary Club of Somerset and Meyersdale Area Schools Education Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.