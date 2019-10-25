CARROLLTOWN – When Patty and Chris Sodmont founded City Plan non-profit and opened its first Care Center in 2009 in Riverview, Florida, they realized struggling families needed more than free food and clothes.
The faith-based program began to add classes and programs to help individuals and families overcome obstacles to success, City Plan President Patty Sodmont said Friday after ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the newest City Plan Care Center at 383 N. Main St. in Carrolltown.
Although the center will offer free food and clothing on the fourth Friday of each month, and the opening day featured tables of clothing, toiletries and other items, Sodmont stressed, “We are not just giving people stuff.”
City Hope promotes community and family unity by improving life skills, she said.
“We are helping them with many of the things to make them successful – things that can make transformation in their lives,” Sodmont said. “We help with the life skills you don’t learn in school. You don’t learn how to stay married. You don’t learn how to work through forgiveness.”
A free parenting class begins with introductory sessions at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the center. Participants can register during the introductory session or by calling the center at 937-2778.
Sodmont said a living free class to help overcome drug addiction will start early next year. Other classes in the works will help build life skills in household budgeting, health, starting a business, job hunting, marriage and more.
The Sodmonts are originally from the Cambria County area and moved back from Florida two years ago. City Plan’s six Care Centers in four Florida counties continue to operate.
Through City Plan, the Sodmonts have been working with local churches, businesses and community leaders to develop programming for the Carrolltown facility.
“I feel this is going to be a physical hub for helping families,” Patty Sodmont said.
Sodmont recognizes that addiction recovery is a major issue facing families here, affecting not just those in recovery, but their families, schools and communities. Ironically, the Carrolltown center is located in the former Jerry’s Tavern building.
The property was forfeited when the long-time owners’ son, George Lowmaster, was convicted in 2014 on drug distribution charges. Prosecutors called Lowmaster “the CEO” of a major drug ring.
