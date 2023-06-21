JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Brownstown Improvement Group grew out of borough residents’ desire to see new life breathed into their neighborhood, and on Wednesday, they met at The Level with community members to discuss how to improve the area.
“This community is all like family,” BIG President Jessica Bennett said.
She moved to the borough in 2006 with her husband, but her great-grandparents lived in Brownstown decades before.
Bennett is fascinated by the stories she’s heard of the municipality’s glory days, and is often found walking the town nestled between Lower Yoder Township and Westmont Borough, getting to know her neighbors and planning new projects.
She said the group of 10 started in April as mostly business owners with an interest in improving their borough.
One of the first projects the group undertook was creating planters and handing out American flags to beautify the main corridor for Memorial Day and Flag Day.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Bennett said other projects the group is examining include establishing a community newsletter to be shared by email, on the BIG Facebook page and delivered by junior members, starting a 5K race, restarting an annual jubilee at The Level and updating the borough signs.
She joked that the group has “big ideas,” pun intended.
They are also working on becoming a 501©(3), and have a long list of other ideas for improving Brownstown through teamwork and volunteerism.
“We have to start taking pride in our community,” BIG member Annette Noll said.
Community members who attended the meeting were encouraged to fill out a contact card that featured a suggestion section on the back.
Brownstown resident Tom Pavic said he was in favor of improving the town and attended on Wednesday to get a feel for what the group was doing.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said.
Patricia Christofes, a resident of 55 years and Bennett’s great-aunt, is also impressed with the group.
“I think they’re fabulous,” she said. “They’ve really done a lot.”
Bennett used Christofes as a good example of the community spirit in the borough.
Not only has she resided there for more than five decades, but her son lives next door and her two sisters, who live out-of-state part-time, still own homes in the municipality because they love it so much.
The group’s mission statement is “Unite the Brownstown neighborhood to revitalize our community,” and Bennett said they plan to stick to that while nurturing the “small town vibe” and hopefully attracting new businesses to the neighborhood.
For more information, visit the Brownstown Improvement Group Facebook page.
