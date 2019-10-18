Cutting a ribbon on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, to mark the official naming of the new First National Bank Pop Plaza at the Bottle Works are (from left to right) Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works director of advancement and operations; Mark Wissinger, Cambria County commissioner; Frank Janakovic, Johnstown mayor; Thomas Chernisky, Cambria County president commissioner; Gregory Winger, regional manager of commercial banking for First National Bank’s Central Mountain Region; John Yerger, Bottle Works board president; Rosemary Pawlowski, Bottle Works board member; and Don Zucco, Bottle Works board vice president.