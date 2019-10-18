The newest addition to the Bottle Works complex in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood was described on Friday by the arts organization’s leaders as a spot “where environmental science meets art,” an example of sustainable landscape architecture and a product of cooperation by local leaders.
“Traditional parking lots are unattractive and disturb natural habitats and ecology,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations. “This space is the direct opposite of that. The plaza will attract wildlife and help aid in stormwater management while providing a space for the community to enjoy and a place for artists to create and perform.”
The 24,000-square-foot plaza, located across Third Avenue from Bottle Works’ Art Works building, includes a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant asphalt parking lot that has replaced Bottle Works’ old, crumbling concrete-and-gravel parking area.
Water that runs off the parking lot is filtered through barrier walls made of loose stone into a lower-elevation area that for now remains an empty gully, but will become a so-called “rain garden” when 18 trees, 64 shrubs and more than 2,700 other native plants are planted there next spring.
Sara Thompson, a principal for the Pittsburgh-based landscape architecture firm Pashek + MTR, said the “rain garden” is one of several “sustainable design features” incorporated into the plaza’s construction. It is designed to channel stormwater back into the environment and keep it from running into the nearby Conemaugh River, she explained.
Three steel bridges manufactured by JWF Industries carry pedestrians from the parking lot over the sunken “rain garden” area to provide access to the Bottle Works complex. Thompson said that the patterns of LED lights set into the plaza’s stone barrier walls, benches and sidewalks are meant to be visually interesting when viewed from the “Green Roof” of the nearby Art Works building.
John Yerger, Bottle Works’ board president, framed the plaza as an example of how the Johnstown region can be revitalized and moved forward through reuse of old industrial sites, adoption of new “green-oriented” technology and cooperation among local leaders.
He also said that the design and construction of the plaza was part of the ongoing multi-million-dollar Iron to Arts Corridor project, which encompasses infrastructure improvements, facade enhancements, trail connections and similar projects in Johnstown’s Old Conemaugh Borough, Prospect, Minersville, Cambria City and downtown sections – the former heart of the city’s iron- and steel-making industries.
Pittsburgh-based First National Bank has signed a multi-year deal granting it naming rights to the plaza, which will be officially known as “First National Bank Pop Plaza at the Bottle Works.” A novelty check in the amount of $55,000 was presented by First National Bank to Bottle Works during Friday’s press conference.
Gregory Winger, regional manager of commercial banking for First National Bank’s Central Mountain Region, which includes Johnstown, called the plaza an “important community revitalization and improvement effort” and “yet another tangible sign of the Bottle Works’ and FNB’s collaborative commitment to the future of Johnstown.”
Thompson said that Bottle Works leaders were “very adamant” that local manufacturers and contractors be as involved as possible in the project. Among the local businesses that contributed or will contribute to the design or construction of the plaza are CJL Engineering, JWF Industries and Lichtenfels Nursery, all of Johnstown, and Straw Construction, of Boswell.
Funding for the project – Bottle Works’ second major capital project to wrap up in 2019, following the opening of the “Green Roof” in May – came from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, National Endowment for the Arts, 1889 Foundation, Pennsylvania Watershed Fund and Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund.
