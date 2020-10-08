In his new book “Wuthering Depths in Johnstown: By the Numbers,” author Paul Ricci uses statistics to explore the history and modern-day challenges faced by the city.
Ricci, a Johnstown resident, examines trends in population, politics, education, racial issues, economy, social media, health and nonprofits.
“It does feel good to be able to put it together and to try to inform people,” Ricci, a professional statistician, who writes a blog called “CSI Without Dead Bodies,” said during a telephone interview. “If it leads to positive changes in the city, that’s what I’m hoping it will do.”
Some of the chapters are: “The Great Recession and Beyond,” “Seeing Johnstown Through New Eyes – County Health Rankings,” “Disparities Between Johnstown and the Rest of the County” and “The Future of the City/Region.”
“This book is a look at those in Johnstown who are down and out,” Ricci, a one-time City Council candidate, wrote in the introduction. “It looks at the large scale publicly available numbers for the city and the area and the stories of those struggling to make ends meet.”
He continued: “I give historical facts to place the numbers in their appropriate context. ... Statistics allow us to see patterns that are not easy to see with the naked eye.”
Ricci, a graduate of Bishop McCort High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said Johnstown needs to address serious economic issues that have lingered for decades as a result of the steel industry’s collapse.
“Without a major infusion of capital, the city’s not going to return to its glory days,” Ricci said during the interview. “From 1920 to 1960, those would be the glory days for the city. So there’s no easy answer. But obviously I think racial disparities and poverty in the area will have to be addressed.”
“Wuthering Depths in Johnstown: By the Numbers” is available at Classic Elements on Main Street, Bottle Works in Cambria City, Chameleon Bookstore next to Central Park, AT Merchant in The Galleria, The Book Nook in Indiana and IUP’s bookstore. It can be ordered at madeinsomersetcounty.com.
Ricci plans to hold a book signing from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Chameleon Bookstore, located at 144 Gazebo Park.
