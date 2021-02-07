Local author James Gindlesperger’s new Civil War book takes on a lesser known topic from that time period – the hospitals.
“Bullets and Bandages: The Aid Stations and Field Hospitals at Gettysburg,” Gindlesperger’s eighth novel, focuses on how the wounded soldiers were treated and the aftermath of the battle.
“I loved working on this story,” he said.
More often than not, homes were opened up to be used as make-shift hospitals not just in Gettysburg but throughout the country during the war, and he and his wife Suzanne found out first hand how that left marks on people and buildings.
Suzanne Gindlesperger said while researching the story, the pair visited individual’s homes with connections to the battle, and the occupants would pull up the edge of a rug revealing a black stain.
That’s when they’d realize that the dining room they were standing in had been used as an operating room for soldiers.
Aspects from the stories that stood out to the two were the “scope of the injuries being cared for” and the lack of sanitation from that era, along with the inexperience of those involved.
“Many of these – in fact most of these people had no medical expertise,” James Gindlesperger said.
What inspired the book was his wife’s interest in the topic and the couple’s fascination with Gettysburg.
“I was always intrigued with the human element of the battle,” she said.
James Gindlesperger added he and his wife travel to the historic site up to six times a year and have been doing so for around 35 years.
“I have an affinity for the place,” he said.
While researching, the couple went wherever the story took them but relied on historians, records and maps.
Several times, the two would cross-reference several old charts to locate one destination.
“No two are the same from that time period,” James Gindlesperger said.
Then came the adventurous portion of the research - finding it.
“I loved tramping through overgrown brush and brambles,” Suzanne Gindlesperger said.
Locating old foundations of these aid stations and historic buildings was a satisfying experience for her.
However, after working on the story for awhile, Suzanne Gindlesperger decided to pass on the book to her husband, and he finished it from there.
“He did an excellent job,” she said.
“Bullets and Bandages” can be purchased from Classic Elements in downtown Johnstown or on Amazon.
