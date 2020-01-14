Newly introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is designed to lower the costs of some prescription drugs, according to state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, a co-sponsor of the legislation.
House Bill 2212 would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which would “determine whether certain drugs pose affordability burdens and cap the amount that pharmaceutical companies can charge for necessary drugs,” according to a memorandum distributed in October by Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Pittsburgh, the prime sponsor of the legislation.
It would also establish a pathway to importation of prescription drugs “to be utilized when shortages of medically necessary drugs occur,” Frankel wrote.
According to Frankel, the legislation was inspired in part by a woman who spoke to a House committee about the extreme steps her partner had to take to afford the insulin he needed to manage his Type 1 diabetes, including purchasing it on the black market and having a friend bring some back from France.
“When I talk to people across our region, one of the things I hear over and over is how prescription drug prices are destroying family budgets,” Burns said in a press release on Monday. “Even with insurance, families with sick kids are having to choose between paying for medication or paying the bills – and that isn’t right. If our do-nothing Congress won’t act, then I am urging my fellow legislators in Harrisburg to take action to support Pennsylvania families and put people over profits.”
